Arsenal Fan Dies As Club Loses To Stoke City

Tragedy struck in Anara , Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday , when a man identified as Dominic Ejimba slumped and died before he could be rushed to the hospital. The incident happened as Ejimba was allegedly watching Arsenal vs . Stoke City match in the ongoing English Premier League season. …

