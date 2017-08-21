Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal Fan Dies As Club Loses To Stoke City

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Tragedy struck in Anara , Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday , when a man identified as Dominic Ejimba slumped and died before he could be rushed to the hospital. The incident happened as Ejimba was allegedly watching Arsenal vs . Stoke City match in the ongoing English Premier League season. …

