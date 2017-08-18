Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal Midfielder Alexander Iwobi is giving out an Exclusive Arsenal Match-Worn Jersey! Find Out how to Win

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Are you Arsenal fan? This is definitely for you. Guess what! You could win a match worn shirt from Alexander Iwobi himself! The Arsenal midfielder who is also Jay Jay Okocha‘s nephew is giving away an exclusive worn Arsenal jersey. To enter: Repost this picture on Instagram Follow @AlexanderIwobi and @cmdigitalhq on Instagram Tag 3 friends to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

