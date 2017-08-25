Pages Navigation Menu

Arsenal to Meet Cologne: See Europa League Draw in Full

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Arsenal will travel to Belarus, Serbia and Germany in the Europa League after finding out their fate for this season’s group stages in Monaco on Friday. They will face BATE Borisov, Red Star Belgrade and Cologne in Group H while Everton will come up against Atalanta, Apollon Limassol and Lyon in Group E. Europa League …

