Arsene Wenger Still Wants Alexis Sanchez To Remain At Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he wants Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club beyond the end of his current deal.

The Chile forward’s contract runs out next summer, with the player having so far refused to extend his stay in the capital.

“I want Alex to stay at the club and be one of the bug players of the future at this club,” Wenger said in his press conference today.

“He is one of the players the team has to be built around in the future.

“Personally I want him to commit to the club and be one of the carriers of the values of our team.”

