As Yoruba convoke in Ibadan in Sept on restructuring

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Folu Olamiti One of the most debated issues in the Nigerian public space at the moment is the clamour for the political restructuring of the country. It has now become a singsong across the length and breadth of the country. But the debate has attracted diverse views and demands such that there appears to be no clearly defined understanding among Nigerians on what restructuring means and whether it will move the nation forward or disintegrate it.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

