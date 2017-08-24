Pages Navigation Menu

Aso Rock rats eat corned beef and drink yogurt – Shehu Sani mocks rat infestation report – NAIJ.COM

Aso Rock rats eat corned beef and drink yogurt – Shehu Sani mocks rat infestation report
The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has mocked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari can't work from his office due to destruction caused by rodents. Reacting to the claim, the senator mockingly said rodents in the Presidential Villa …
Rat In The Villa, Wrath In The LandThe Whistler
First, hyenas, then rats: Unto the snakes next?YNaija

