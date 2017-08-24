Pages Navigation Menu

ASO Savings & Loans refutes allegations by ex-staff – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ASO Savings & Loans refutes allegations by ex-staff
Vanguard
The Management of ASO Savings & Loans Plc is aware of recent negative publicity about the bank. The allegations raised are a direct result of sustained efforts by the Bank to recover its assets from an aggrieved ex Management staff over the last 18 months.

