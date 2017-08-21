Aspen New Voices Fellowship for Researchers from Developing Countries 2018 – See How To Apply Here (www .newvoicesfellows.aspeninstitute.org)

Aspen New Voices Fellowship for Researchers from Developing Countries 2018

Application for nominations is open for the Aspen Institute’s New Voices Fellowship 2018.

Method Of Application:

Application Deadline: Ongoing

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries: Developing countries

About the Award: The Aspen Institute’s New Voices Fellowship is a year-long media skills, communication and leadership program designed for standout development professionals from the developing world. Candidates for the Fellowship are expected to have both a record of significant professional achievement and a desire to share their perspectives on global development with a broader international audience. The Fellowship is open by nomination only.

While the fellowship is non-resident and not full-time, it does require a significant and sustained time commitment as fellows write opinion articles, participate in interviews with local and international media, and speak at international conferences. All expenses related to the fellowship are paid, including certain media-related travel costs.

Type: Fellowship

Eligibility: Candidates for the Fellowship are expected to have both a record of significant professional achievement and a desire to share their perspectives on global development with a broader international audience.

Value of Fellowship:

All expenses for the fellowship

funds for Fellows to participate in media-related activities and conferences.

Duration of Fellowship: 1 year. The fellowship is non-resident and not full-time. However, there will be two major meetings during the fellowship year, where candidate will be expected to travel and take part in intensive media training. These are usually each about 5 days long. In addition, most fellows estimate spending about 5 hours per week working on fellowship-related activities, including meeting with their mentors, taking part in interviews, and writing opinion pieces.

How to Apply:

Ask someone to nominate you. This person could be a mentor, supervisor or professor. We ask that this person know you and your work well.

We will review your nomination. If you pass through the first round, we’ll be in touch with you directly, asking you to submit an application. This application involves two essays and a series of questions.

Once the New Voices team has reviewed applications, we will ask a small group of finalists to participate in an interview via Skype or phone. From this group, we will choose the final class of Fellows.

Nomination Webpage

Visit Fellowship Webpage for details

Award Provider: Aspen Institute’s New Voices Fellowship

Important Notes: Please note, this is not a fellowship for journalists or others trained and working in communications.

