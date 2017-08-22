Association denies importation of raw eggs into Nigeria – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Association denies importation of raw eggs into Nigeria
Premium Times
The President of Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, Ayoola Oduntan, said on Tuesday that none of its members imported raw eggs into the country. Mr. Oduntan was reacting to allegation that rotten eggs were being imported into the country, in an …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!