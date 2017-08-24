Astell & Kern A&ultima SP1000 review

While less portable than most high-resolution audio players, and priced at a nearly prohibitive $3,500, our Astell & Kern A&ultima SP1000 review unearths near-perfect sound that’s a joy to behold.

The post Astell & Kern A&ultima SP1000 review appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

