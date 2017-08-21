ASUU Denies Plan to Call Off Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has described as speculative reports that the strike embarked by the union over the inability of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement it willingly entered with the union would be called off today.

The Guardian reports that ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said he was surprised about the reports making the round when the issues tabled before the government had not been resolved.

The ASUU President said: ‘’We have been duly informed of a purported rumour credited to ASUU national secretariat which stated that it has instructed members and students to return to full academic activities next week is in circulation.

“Please this information is totally false. The information is surely a gimmick used by the insensitive government, other disoriented Nigerians and politically hungry individuals to cause confusion amongst ASUU members and Nigeria students.’’

According to him: “A meeting held between the Minister of Labour, Minister of Education and representative of ASUU ended in a deadlock and there was no compromise on our demands. Talks with the relevant government agencies resume this week.’’

Ogunyemi urged Nigerians to disregard and dispel the rumour or any other information being circulated in the social media.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak on the prevailing indefinite strike declared by ASUU to ensure that students return to school at the earliest convenience.

NANS president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, lamented that Nigerian universities were regrettably missing in the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the students body stated that Nigerian students and youth should be included in decisions making process on issues that concern them to enable them actively participate and contribute to the development efforts of the nation.



