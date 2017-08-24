ASUU lambasts Jamb over new cut-off marks for admission in tertiary institutions
Mixed reactions have followed the reduction of the cut-off mark for 2017/2018 admission into tertiary institutions. Although, the Joint Admission…
Read » ASUU lambasts Jamb over new cut-off marks for admission in tertiary institutions on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!