Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU Likely To Resume Work On Monday

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

There are strong indications that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will resume work on monday, following ongoing negotiations with the federal government, BusinessDay has gathered. During a meeting with a team of the National Higher Education Forum in Abuja, the education minister, Adam Adamu hinted that universities will likely reopen for learning, while …

The post ASUU Likely To Resume Work On Monday appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.