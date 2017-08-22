ASUU rules out negotiation on salaries, allowances









The leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday says issues relating to salaries and allowances of its members are non-negotiable.

Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President who spoke with BusinessDay explained that the union is still consulting with relevant stakeholders on various issues discussed between the parties.

The ASUU leader who did not give precise date for the conclusion of the consultation, however assured that the Union will “get back to the government and let the public know the outcome” of the ongoing consultation.

While responding to question on the relationship between the Federal Government’s negotiating team chaired by ‘Wale Babalakin and the Union, he noted that the ongoing industrial action has nothing to do with the Federal Government’s Negotiating team, adding that “they are separate issues.”

He did not also named those stakeholders that the Union has been consulting with.

Ogunyemi who declined to give details of various issues before the Babalakin’s negotiating team, said: “what the negotiating committee is relating with us on is the review of the agreements, but you can’t review salaries and allowances.”

The ongoing nationwide industrial action resumed on Sunday, 13th August, 2017 to press for the implementation of various agreements dated back to 2009.

Ogunyemi who expressed regrets over inordinate attitude of the previous administrations towards the implementation of the agreements reached since 2009, disclosed that the current industrial action will be a “total,

comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike after a

nationwide consultation with members at an emergency NEC meeting held on Saturday , August 12, 2017.”

Other outstanding issues include: payment of fractions/non-payment of salaries; non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), non-releases of operational license of NUPEMCO; non-implementation of the provisions of the 2014 Pension Reform Act with respect to retired Professors and their salaries; removal of universities staff schools from funding by government and funds for the revitalisation of public universities.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

