ASUU Strike 2017: Prostitution Will Increase Among Female Students– Sex Workers Warns FG

The Nigerian Sex Workers Association says the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which has led to the closure of public universities, will increase prostitution among female students.

The national coordinator of the association, Amaka Enemo, said this during an interview with our correspondent on Friday.

Enemo said, even without the strike, many female students had been engaging in ‘runs’, a euphemism for offering sex for cash or other valuables.

She said if the strike was not called off soon, idle students would embrace sex work.

Enemo said, “Even without the strike, a lot of the students were doing ‘runs’, which is exchanging money for sex. But with the strike, just like a holiday, the rate of sex work will double.

“In this job, strike or holiday period is like a peak period. So, I urge them to stay safe because we cannot kick them off the streets. They should be safe and use condoms.

“The government needs to ensure that the strike is called off because if the students are left idle due to the closure of schools, it means the government is indirectly telling them to go to the streets

