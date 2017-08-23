ASUU Strike 2017: Why (UI) University Of Ibadan Ended Their First Semester

ASUU Strike 2017: Why (UI) University Of Ibadan Ended Their First Semester

Following ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike, the University of Ibadan, UI, has terminated the first semester, shifting activities left in the semester, especially examination, to second semester.

According to the University, whatever was left in first semester examination will hold in second semester, to bridge the time wasted.

It was gathered that students mostly affected by the decision were those under the institution’s Open Distance Learning, ODL, centre.

The centre in a statement signed by its communication officer, Dayo Olajide, said that a separate time table would be designed for the outstanding papers.

He said: “All outstanding 2016/2017 first semester examinations would concluded a week before commencement of second semester examination.

“Apparently, the basis for this new arrangement is to save learners the hassle of coming down to complete examinations whenever the strike is called off.’’

The post ASUU Strike 2017: Why (UI) University Of Ibadan Ended Their First Semester appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

