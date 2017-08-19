ASUU: Strike continues – Nigerian lecturers

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has affirmed that its ongoing strike continues. The union said it will not call it off until its demands to the government were met. Recall that ASUU had on Sunday announced a nationwide strike, over failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement between the two parties. […]

