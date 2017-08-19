ASUU Strike: FG To Disburse N23bn To ASUU Next Week

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has disclosed that the Federal Government has made arrangement to release the sum of N23 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). He made this known while speaking on Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, led by Senator Jibrin Barau. According to him, plans …

The post ASUU Strike: FG To Disburse N23bn To ASUU Next Week appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

