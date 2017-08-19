Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU Strike: FG To Disburse N23bn To ASUU Next Week

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has disclosed that the Federal Government has made arrangement to release the sum of N23 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). He made this known while speaking on Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, led by Senator Jibrin Barau. According to him, plans …

The post ASUU Strike: FG To Disburse N23bn To ASUU Next Week appeared first on Students Nigeria.

