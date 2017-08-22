SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow – Vanguard
School News Nigeria
SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow
Vanguard
Three major non-academic staff unions will decide tomorrow whether to join the strike by university lecturers. The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, according to online portal, Premium Times, will meet with the Non-Academic …
