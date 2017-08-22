Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU strike: Labour threatens to join industrial action in show of solidarity

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United Labour Congress has threatened to join the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), if the federal government failed to meet the demands of the lecturers within two weeks. Addressing the press after its Central Working Committee meeting in Lagos on Tuesday, the leadership of the union also […]

ASUU strike: Labour threatens to join industrial action in show of solidarity

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.