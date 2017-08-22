ASUU strike: Labour threatens to join industrial action in show of solidarity

The United Labour Congress has threatened to join the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), if the federal government failed to meet the demands of the lecturers within two weeks. Addressing the press after its Central Working Committee meeting in Lagos on Tuesday, the leadership of the union also […]

