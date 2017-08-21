ASUU Strike: More Trouble For Nigerian Universities As SSANU, NASU, NAT Meet On Wednesday

The highest echelon of Nigeria’s educational system may be in for a total shut down as lecturers of three major non-academic staff unions of the country’s universities have decided to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether to join the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Premium Times is reporting that the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) will on Wednesday meet with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Non-Academic Technicians (NAT), in Abuja to decide on whether to join the ongoing industrial action by ASUU.

In an interview on Sunday, the National Public Relations Officer of SSANU, Abdulsubur Salaam said that the associations have been “pushed to the wall” by the Nigerian government.

“The federal government has been discussing with the academics but we have been reaching out to them since before now and they have refused to heed to us,” he said.

Salaam further listed some of the problems the unions had with the government.

“The issue of staff school that is being negotiated and we are not carried along was agreed on by the four unions in Nigerian varsities; our earned allowances have not been paid too and branches are really heaping pressure on us, especially on the staff school issue. “So full blown strike may be inevitable as at now. However, we would take that meeting on Wednesday and make a decision on this there.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has revealed that the ongoing strike action by the union may be called off “within the next one week”.

ASUU, an umbrella body of all university lecturers in the country, is currently on strike over the federal government’s failure to fulfil its 2009/2013 agreement with the union.

