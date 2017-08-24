ASUU strike: NEC meets Friday on next line of action
The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will meet again on Friday. The National Executive Council, NEC, meeting will review the industrial action and decide on the next step. Branches are expected to make submissions by giving their respective postions on meetings held Wednesday across the country. Branch chairmen are expected […]
ASUU strike: NEC meets Friday on next line of action
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!