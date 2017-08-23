Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU strike: University of Ibadan terminates first semester

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Ibadan has terminated its first semester, following the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike. The university management has moved activities left in the semester, especially examination, to second semester. According to the University, whatever was left in the first semester examination will hold in the second semester, to bridge the […]

