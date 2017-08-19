ASUU Strike Will Double The Rate Of Sex Work – Prostitutes

Nigerian prostitutes under the aegis of the Nigerian Sex Workers Association has called on the Federal Government to consider the implication of the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its business. The sex workers who jubilated over the prospects of increased patronage further called on the Nigerian…

The post ASUU Strike Will Double The Rate Of Sex Work – Prostitutes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

