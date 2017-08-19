ASUU Strike Will Increase Prostitution Among Female Students | Sex Workers Tell FG

The ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has led to the closure of public universities, will increase prostitution among female students, the Nigerian Sex Workers Association has said.

The national coordinator of the association, Amaka Enemo, made this known during an interview with The Punch on Friday, August 18, 2017.

The cordinator said, even without the strike, many female students had been engaging in ‘runs’, a euphemism for offering sex for cash or other valuables.

Enemo then added that if the federal government and ASUU do not settle their differences and put an end to the strike, idle students would embrace sex work.

Her words: “Even without the strike, a lot of the students were doing ‘runs’, which is exchanging money for sex. But with the strike, just like a holiday, the rate of sex work will double. “In this job, strike or holiday period is like a peak period. So, I urge them to stay safe because we cannot kick them off the streets. They should be safe and use condoms. “The government needs to ensure that the strike is called off because if the students are left idle due to the closure of schools, it means the government is indirectly telling them to go to the streets.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has revealed that the ongoing strike action by the union may be called off “within the next one week”.

ASUU, an umbrella body of all university lecturers in the country, is currently on strike over the federal government’s failure to fulfil its 2009/2013 agreement with the union.

