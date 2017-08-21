ASUU strike: Zonal leaders to discuss FG’s offer

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet today, Monday, to deliberate on the offers made by the Federal Government last Thursday in Abuja. At the meeting, the members would decide whether or not to accept the offers made. The union would also take a position on the ongoing strike, which had paralysed academic […]

