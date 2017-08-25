ASUU: Students to know fate about ongoing strike on Saturday – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU: Students to know fate about ongoing strike on Saturday

ASUU: Students to know fate about ongoing strike on Saturday
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will today hold a National Executive Council meeting to determine the direction of the ongoing national strike (Friday). All branch chairmen met on Thursday while the meeting is tentatively expected to
FG, ASUU And Tertiary EducationThe Tide
No fixed date for negotiation with FG – ASUUDaily Trust

