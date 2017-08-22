Atiku Better Placed To Address Nigerian Challenges – PDP Group

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja –

A political group, under the aegis of The National True PDP Movement has described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as a Nigerian that is better placed to address the daunting challenges confronting the nation.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Abdullahi Babawo urged the former vice-president to quickly consider its appeal and return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, “Sir, we hope that you will quickly consider our appeal and return to a home that you helped built as a major stakeholder. The PDP needs and you also need the PDP.”

Babawo also stressed that the call is imperative as Nigeria is heavily polarised.

“Rising from our fourth general meeting in Abuja, representatives of The National True PDP Movement from across the country, agreed to place a clarion call on you to return to our great party, the PDP, to join us in leading this nation into a new era where governance works for the people.

“Our fault lines have widened; our country is in urgent need of a new economic blueprint and liberation and most importantly, our nation is in urgent need of fundamental restructuring.

“We have also agreed to work tirelessly with you in order to achieve the restructuring of this country. We will be rolling out activities to ensure we achieve this great objective,” he added.

