Atletico defy Griezmann red card to salvage Girona draw – World Soccer Talk

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports

Atletico defy Griezmann red card to salvage Girona draw
World Soccer Talk
Madrid (AFP) – Atletico Madrid battled back from 2-0 down after a red card for Antoine Griezmann to salvage a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Girona to start their La Liga campaign on Saturday. Tight security measures oversaw the first top-flight match in …

