ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal back as world no 1 after 3-year absence

Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the world number one for the first time in three years in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday. The 31-year-old Spaniard last topped the men’s charts in July 2014. Nadal, who has spent 141 weeks in the top spot, has struggled with knee injuries since first becoming No. 1 in […]

