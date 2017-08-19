Attack: EFCC to relocate office, overhauls security nationwide – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Attack: EFCC to relocate office, overhauls security nationwide
The Nation Newspaper
Following a dawn attack, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) has decided to relocate its annex office handling sensitive cases. Also, while the Nigeria Police Force intensified its investigation of the attack, the anti-graft agency was …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!