Attack on Olujimi may consume Fayose’s govt, lawmaker warns

MEMBER of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has warned that the alleged plot to attack the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi, could consume the government of Governor Ayo Fayose. Aribisogan, who noted that despite the denial by the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, lawmakers in the Assembly, Olujimi enjoys the support […]

