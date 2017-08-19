Aubameyang leads Dortmund’s attack at Wolfsburg

The 2017-2018 erman Bundesliga season,kicked off last night with champions Bayern Munich battling Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

And today, the action continues as Dortmund travel to Volkswagen Arena to confront Wolfsburg, with African football star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to lead the attack of the visitors.

The Gabonese captain is one of the top attackers of the Bundesliga and goes into the match searching for a couple of goals in his bid to stoke up his rivalry with Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski, who is holding out hope to be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Just like yesterday’s match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, today’s fixture between Wolfsburg and Dortmund will he shown live by Pay TV firm,, StarTimes, who has concluded broadcast arrangements to beam all the matches live on both television and mobile apps devices.

Speaking on the upcoming games, Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede, said the company is ever committed to delivering quality sporting content to its subscribers.

StarTimes has acquired the broadcast rights of some sporting events including the FIFA World Cup in over 48 territories in Africa, and other league games such as the Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Chinese Super League and Eredivisie.

