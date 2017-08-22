August 22 2017: Today’s Newspapers Headlines in Nigeria

MyNaijaInfo.com

August 22 Newspaper Headlines. The Following Stories Made headlines in Nigerian Newspapers on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Among others, the following newspapers were reviewed: The Sun Newspaper, Vanguard Newspaper, Punch Newspaper, The Nation Newspaper, Thisday Newspaper, Authority Newspaper, Telegraph Newspaper, Tribune Newspaper and Leadership Newspaper. *PUNCH NEWSPAPER* Now that Buhari is back PDP restates efforts to reconcile with OBJ, Atiku, others APC moves to reconcile Kogi gov, Melaye No zoning of Anambra …

The post August 22 2017: Today’s Newspapers Headlines in Nigeria appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

