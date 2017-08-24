Australia says organised crime in financial sector costing $28bn annually

Organised crime in the financial sector is costing Australia 28.43 billion dollars (A$36 billion) annually, the criminal intelligence authority said on Thursday. Money laundering was the main threat amid the rise of online banking and digital currencies, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) said in a report on organised crime in the country. The Australian…

