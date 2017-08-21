Austria joins Germany in condemning Erdogan interference

AUSTRIA has joined neighbor Germany in its criticism of the Turkish President over inflammatory comments ahead of the European Union members’ forthcoming elections. Relations between Turkey and the European Union have been under growing strain since last year’s failed military coup in Turkey, with European-Turkish nationals among the 50,000 people since detained in what critics […]

