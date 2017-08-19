Aww! 9ice shares cute photo with his twin daughters

‘Living Things’ crooner, 9ice, has shared a beautiful photo of his twin daughters, Hadiza and Hazeeza. The singer who shared the photo on Instagram wrote; “I enjoy every minute with my twins Hazeeza & Hadiza 😍😍😍😍”

The post Aww! 9ice shares cute photo with his twin daughters appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

