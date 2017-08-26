BABA FRYO LAMENTS!‘I wish I married a wife in the showbiz business’

Denge Pose’ crooner, Friday Igwe, popularly known as Baba Fryo, has revealed that if he married a wife in the showbiz business, his music career wouldn’t have taken the downslide it experienced. In a chat with Showtime, the dancehall exponent who recently boasted of needing no star powers to regain relevance in the music industry blamed his almost unsuccessful music career primarily on family challenges which he has now surmounted.

“Some things weighed me down, challenges beyond me but I have picked up. It took me a lot of hard work because managing a family is not easy, especially when you don’t have a wife who is into the entertainment business, the challenges are too much. When you have a wife in the entertainment business, she will at least know what is up. But with someone that doesn’t know about entertainment, there will be some things that will weigh you down, it will take some time for you to get up, but I’ve already conquered that so now I’m moving up with a new style, I’m not trying to copy anybody’s style though but I’m working on the new trend”, he said

