Baba Sala Is Dead?

Contrary to reports about iconic comedian and filmmaker, Moses Olaiya popularly known as Baba Sala has died, it has been revealed that Baba is alive and well. Veteran comic actor, Baba Sala is not dead after all. This was disclosed by his son, Yemi, after new rumours of his death began to circulate online. Yemi …

