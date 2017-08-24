Baba Sala not dead, says son – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

Baba Sala not dead, says son

Baba Sala not dead, says son
Veteran actor and movie producer, Apostle Moses Olaiya Adejumo popularly known as Baba Sala is not dead contrary to speculations in the social media, according to one of the children of the comedian. Emmanuel, one of the sons of Baba Sala asked …
