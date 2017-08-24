Baba Sala not dead, says son

Veteran actor and movie producer, Apostle Moses Olaiya Adejumo popularly known as Baba Sala is not dead contrary to speculations in the social media, according to one of the children of the comedian. Emmanuel, one of the sons of Baba Sala asked Nigerians to ignore the rumour that the popular comedian is dead in a post on social media on Wednesday. “Good morning Nigerians, I want to thank you all for your love to this noble family, I would like to inform us that my Daddy, Hon Moses Olaiya Adejumo MON is alive, he is doing well.

