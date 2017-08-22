Pages Navigation Menu

Baby and two young children pulled from rubble after earthquake on Italian resort island Ischia – ABC Online

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World


Baby and two young children pulled from rubble after earthquake on Italian resort island Ischia
An Italian family of five was "reborn" after all three children buried in the rubble of their home by a 4.0-magnitude quake were pulled to safety in a painstaking 16-hour rescue operation on the popular Mediterranean resort island of Ischia.
