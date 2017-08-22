Pages Navigation Menu

Baby loves Daddy! – Lupita writes Lovely Note Congratulating Father on becoming Governor

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o wrote a note on her Instagram congratulating her father Peter Anyang Nyong’o on becoming Governor. Peter contested in the just concluded Kenyan elections, winning to become the governor of Kisumu County. Lupita shared a photo of herself and her father, and wrote a note on how his advice, actions and words […]

