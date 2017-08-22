Baby loves Daddy! – Lupita writes Lovely Note Congratulating Father on becoming Governor

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o wrote a note on her Instagram congratulating her father Peter Anyang Nyong’o on becoming Governor. Peter contested in the just concluded Kenyan elections, winning to become the governor of Kisumu County. Lupita shared a photo of herself and her father, and wrote a note on how his advice, actions and words […]

The post Baby loves Daddy! – Lupita writes Lovely Note Congratulating Father on becoming Governor appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

