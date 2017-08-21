Pages Navigation Menu

Baby mamas are on the increase because of breach of contract by men – Sylvia Ukaatu

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Sylvia Ukaatu has accused men of dishonesty in relationships, saying they hardly keep their promises. In a recent interview, she said: “Why won’t there be more babymamas when men don’t keep promises made to their girlfriends. . At the beginning of the relationship they promise heaven and earth, but run off as soon as …

