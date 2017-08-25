Bag of snakes: Australian authorities discover 94 reptiles in smuggled in post parcels, including deadly species – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Bag of snakes: Australian authorities discover 94 reptiles in smuggled in post parcels, including deadly species
Telegraph.co.uk
Authorities in Australia opened six suspicious parcels in the post and discovered 94 native reptiles, including numerous highly venomous snakes such as the death adder and king brown. The parcels were intercepted by wildlife officers in Kalgoorlie, a …
Deadly snakes found in Australian post
Deadly snakes found in the post as authorities bust native reptile smuggling racket
Forget Snakes on a Plane, deadly snakes among almost 100 critters found in WA post smuggling bust
