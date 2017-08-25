Pages Navigation Menu

Baiday Bash: Denrele, VJ Adams, Lolo Wazobia Others Surprise Funke Akindele

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Nollywood leading lady Funke Akindele most famous for her role as Jenifa turned 40 on the 24th of August. Several Nollywood celebs joined her husband Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJCskillz to mark her birthday in surprise fashion. Lailas Blog reports The surprise 40th birthday party was set up, after her husband took her out of the…

