Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bank of America, Goldman face lawsuit – gulfnews.com

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TVC News

Bank of America, Goldman face lawsuit
gulfnews.com
Washington: Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and four other investment banks are conspiring to control the more than $1 trillion (Dh3.67 trillion) market for lending stocks, according to a federal lawsuit. The complaint by the Iowa Public …
US pension funds sue Goldman, JPMorgan, others over stock lending marketTVC News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.