Banking Sector Records 327.37m Volume of Transactions in Q2 2017 – NBS
Naija247news
Banking Sector Records 327.37m Volume of Transactions in Q2 2017 – NBS
A total volume of 327,366,042 transactions valued at N19.78 trn were recorded in Q2 2017 as data on Electronic Payment Channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector revealed. ATM transactions dominated the volume of transactions recorded. 187, 805, 431 …
