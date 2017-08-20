Banks Record N17.8tr Transactions, Give N15.7tr to Business Owners – Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Banks Record N17.8tr Transactions, Give N15.7tr to Business Owners
Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
Data released on Saturday, August 19, 2017, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that the Nigerian banking sector recorded a total volume of 327,366,042 transactions valued at N19.78 trillion in the second quarter of 2017. These figures …
