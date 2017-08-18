Steve Bannon to ‘go nuclear on West Wing Democrats,’ may start TV network – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Steve Bannon to 'go nuclear on West Wing Democrats,' may start TV network
Steve Bannon, the ousted White House chief strategist, is reportedly considering starting a television network which would allow him to "go nuclear" as he settles vendettas with moderate advisers in the White House and pressures President Donald Trump …
